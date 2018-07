Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Nutritionist Joy Bauer joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to walk them through the “winners” of the 2018 Xtreme Eating Awards, which the Center for Science in the Public Interest issues to draw attention to food and nutrition issues. Bauer shows the jumbo pretzel, fried chicken and waffles that contain a lot more calories, sodium and saturated fat than you might think.