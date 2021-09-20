'Call Me Maybe' turns 10! Carly Rae Jepsen reflects on pop hit in heartfelt post

Carly Rae Jepsen recalled the moment her life changed after releasing her hit single, “Call Me Maybe,” on its 10th anniversary.

“'Call Me Maybe' was like a lighting bolt to my little life,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post Monday.

In the heartfelt tribute, Jepsen, 35, remembered waitressing not too long before her hit song was released, and the moment she was first recognized.

“A direct quote I overheard (from customers) was something like, 'This girl Carly Rae Jepsen was on repeat over and over our whole trip and we are so sick of it,'" Jepsen told her followers.

Though she was initially shy about the idea of being recognized, Jepsen explained that she then began to “feel giddy,” as it was the first time she heard someone notice her for her music.

“These people outside KNOW ME! Okay they don’t know ME per se but they know my MUSIC! And they HATE IT but they KNOW IT and I’m kinda weirdly proud of that,” Jepsen told her restaurant manager at the time.

Jepsen continued by sharing a piece of advice to her followers.

“The point is, don’t give up on your dreams, kids. Not three months later “Call Me Maybe” was released and let’s just say I hope that song really annoyed them. Hehe.”

Jepsen’s life changed the moment she released the song.

Justin Bieber called it “possibly the catchiest song I’ve ever heard lol,” in a 2012 tweet.

Call me maybe by Carly Rae Jepson is possibly the catchiest song I've ever heard lol — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 30, 2011

The Canadian pop star ended the Instagram tribute by thanking both her fans and fellow writers, Josh Ramsay and Tavish Crowe.

To her fans: “You have opened my world and my heart with this adventure of a song and I could not be more grateful to you all.”

To Ramsay and Crowe: “To Josh and Tavish who helped me pen this bad boy...who would have thunk it, hey? When lightning strikes feel lucky and grateful.”

Carly Rae Jepsen performs in 2020. Shirlaine Forrest / WireImage

The 2012 international hit song was recently included on the Rolling Stone 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list.