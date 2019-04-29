Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 29, 2019, 5:30 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

“California Dreams” came true when the cast of the 1990s Saturday morning sitcom reunited for a concert over the weekend.

Several stars from the NBC series turned out last Friday to perform a show at Saved by the Max, the Los Angeles pop-up restaurant inspired by another Saturday morning show you may have heard of, “Saved by the Bell.”

Kelly Packard, Jennie Kwan, Michael Cade, William James Jones and Aaron Jackson were the five stars who appeared and were joined by artist Ryan Cabrera and a collection of other musicians. They played 16 tracks over the course of one hour, including the popular theme song.

The "California Dreams" reunion occurred 22 years after the show signed off. Justin Gill Photo

“California Dreams,” which followed the adventures of a group of teens trying to make it as a band, aired for five seasons on NBC on Saturday mornings from 1992 to 1996 during its popular TNBC block of sitcoms that also included popular fare such as “Saved by the Bell,” "Saved by the Bell: The New Class," “Hang Time” and “City Guys.”

Jennie Kwan, Kelly Packard and singer Ali Navarro. Justin Gill Photo

For those who need their memories jogged, Packard, who went on to enjoy a stint on "Baywatch," played Tiffani Smith, while Jones portrayed goofy drummer Tony Wicks. They were the only two to appear in all 78 episodes. Cade played scheming band manager Sly Winkle, while Jackson portrayed his shy cousin, Mark. Kwan starred as keyboardist Sam Woo.

Jay Anthony Franke, who played guitarist Jake Sommers, also managed to participate in the reunion by sending a video message from his home in Australia.

The "California Dreams" reunion took fans back to the '90s! Justin Gill Photo

The cast also enjoyed a meet and greet with fans that left Kwan in awe.

"Well that was meet and greet was INSANE!!!" she wrote in a caption of a photo featuring her and Packard. "Don’t know how many people came and how we got through the line. So truly overwhelmed. THANK YOU So much to all of you who came out to say hi. We feel the love!!"

The "California Dreams" crew got together again on the heels of the "Saved by the Bell" cast doing the same. Earlier this month, they caused a frenzy online when photos and videos of Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley and all of their significant others getting together for dinner surfaced.