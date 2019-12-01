Caitlyn Jenner says Khloé Kardashian hasn't talked to her in '5 or 6 years'

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Jenner said she started with her son, Brandon Jenner, who accepted her, and then came out to the rest of her children. She explained, "So, I started with Brandon, my son. And he said to me, 'Dad, I've always been so proud to be your son, but I've never been more proud of you than right now.'"

“The only one that was really — and I still, even to today, can’t quite figure it out — was Khloé,” Jenner said. “Khloé for some reason was pissed off about something through this whole process. Honestly, it’s been five, six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

Jenner has since been photographed with her other stepdaughters, Kourtney and Kim. The Olympian said she had previously enjoyed a close relationship with the youngest Kardashian sister.

"Khloé and I were really close,” Jenner said. “I raised Khloé since she was 5 years old. I don’t know what her issues are, I really don’t know.”

Caitlyn Jenner poses backstage with her award at the 2015 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards. Getty Images file

While Khloé hasn't responded to Jenner's recent comments, Khloé has previously explained that it was not Jenner's transition that upset her — it was the way she had talked about Kris Jenner in her "Vanity Fair" interview and tell-all book "The Secrets of My Life."

"I think Caitlyn should take pride in everything she's doing and the strength that it takes to do what she's doing on such a public platform," Khloé said on a 2015 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." "With that being said, Caitlyn does not need to tear anybody else down to build herself up."

During that same fireside chat on "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here," Jenner wanted everyone to know that she is still the same person despite having transitioned. “I’m still, in so many ways, the same person that I was," she said. "Same sense of humor, same everything.”

Jenner also offered some other insights on the show about what it's like being a part of the famous family. She said her daughter, Kylie, who was named to Forbes' billionaires list earlier this year thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics brand, spends between $300,000 and $400,000 a month on security.

Of course, being stranded in the jungle has given Caitlyn plenty of time to muse about who might be watching the show.

"This is a big show in U.K. I wonder if the royal family is watching — what if the Queen watches?” she asked. “Because in some way, I’m part of the royal family of entertainment. One royal family meets the other royal family, you know?"