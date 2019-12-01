Caitlyn Jenner says Khloé Kardashian hasn't talked to her in '5 or 6 years'

Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about what it was like to come out as transgender to the extended Jenner-Kardashian clan, and said that her relationship with stepdaughter Khloé Kardashian really hasn't been the same.
The Olympic gold medalist, 70, said Khloé hasn't talked to her in "five, six years." Jenner came out in 2015.
Jenner opened up about the emotional process of telling her family during an episode of "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" The British reality show puts famous people in a wilderness environment and has them compete in "Survivor" style challenges until a winner is crowned.
Jenner said she started with her son, Brandon Jenner, who accepted her, and then came out to the rest of her children. She explained, "So, I started with Brandon, my son. And he said to me, 'Dad, I've always been so proud to be your son, but I've never been more proud of you than right now.'"
“The only one that was really — and I still, even to today, can’t quite figure it out — was Khloé,” Jenner said. “Khloé for some reason was pissed off about something through this whole process. Honestly, it’s been five, six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”
Jenner has since been photographed with her other stepdaughters, Kourtney and Kim. The Olympian said she had previously enjoyed a close relationship with the youngest Kardashian sister.
"Khloé and I were really close,” Jenner said. “I raised Khloé since she was 5 years old. I don’t know what her issues are, I really don’t know.”
While Khloé hasn't responded to Jenner's recent comments, Khloé has previously explained that it was not Jenner's transition that upset her — it was the way she had talked about Kris Jenner in her "Vanity Fair" interview and tell-all book "The Secrets of My Life."
"I think Caitlyn should take pride in everything she's doing and the strength that it takes to do what she's doing on such a public platform," Khloé said on a 2015 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." "With that being said, Caitlyn does not need to tear anybody else down to build herself up."
During that same fireside chat on "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here," Jenner wanted everyone to know that she is still the same person despite having transitioned. “I’m still, in so many ways, the same person that I was," she said. "Same sense of humor, same everything.”
Jenner also offered some other insights on the show about what it's like being a part of the famous family. She said her daughter, Kylie, who was named to Forbes' billionaires list earlier this year thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics brand, spends between $300,000 and $400,000 a month on security.
Of course, being stranded in the jungle has given Caitlyn plenty of time to muse about who might be watching the show.
"This is a big show in U.K. I wonder if the royal family is watching — what if the Queen watches?” she asked. “Because in some way, I’m part of the royal family of entertainment. One royal family meets the other royal family, you know?"