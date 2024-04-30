Soap stars Cady McClain and Jon Lindstrom split after 10 years of marriage

Soap opera stars Cady McClain and Jon Lindstrom are ending their relationship after 10 years of marriage.

The actors, who first met while working on "As the World Turns," announced their split in a joint Instagram post on April 27.

"Cady and Jon here. We are taking this opportunity to make a short statement about our relationship status. It may be obvious to some based on our posts that we’ve taken some time apart," the post read.

The couple went on to offer some insight into the split.

"After serious consideration we have decided that our goals have been taking us in different directions and to end our marriage," they wrote.

Despite their breakup, the couple noted that they are still on amicable terms, writing, "We remain friends and wish each other every happiness."

McClain, 54, and Lindstrom, 66, ended their message by asking their followers to give them space during this time.

"As people who work in the public eye, it can be difficult to have a private life. Regardless, we ask for your kind consideration in this matter," the post reads.

The couple tied the knot in 2014. Lindstrom was previously married to "The Young and the Restless" star Eileen Davidson.

In 2019, Lindstrom spoke to Soaps in Depth about his relationship with McClain and their path to marriage.

“It didn’t hurt that we were playing characters that were falling in love,” he said. “But that’s not necessarily how it happened.”

The actor, who is also known for starring on "General Hospital" in recent years, went on to recall how he and McClain developed feelings for each other during their commutes home from work.

“(Our show) shot on a stage way out in the middle of Brooklyn, and Cady and I both lived in Manhattan,” he said. “We would finish our scenes and be done around the same time, so we often ended up taking the hour-long train ride back to Manhattan together and got to know each other that way."

Over time, the couple became "very good friends," and then romance followed.

“I just realized I’d met this really amazing person … who was hugely intelligent and creative,” he said.