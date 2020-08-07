Singer Cady Groves' cause of death revealed

Cady Groves' unexpected death at the age of 30 in May left her fans shocked and searching for answers.

Now her tragic cause of death has been revealed. On Friday, the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville, Tennessee, said the "This Little Girl" singer died due to complications from chronic ethanol abuse.

Ethanol, or ethyl alcohol, is the form of alcohol contained in beverages including beer, wine, and liquor.

The medical examiner office's findings come more than three months after Groves' brother Cody Groves announced her death in a tweet on May 3. "@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated," he wrote.

@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey. pic.twitter.com/l4S3tqWYFy — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

Cady Groves was born in Kansas and was living in Nashville when she died. She began her career in 2009 and toured with acts like Good Charlotte, Third Eye Blind and LMFAO before transitioning to country music in recent years, according to Vel Records.

The singer was the third of the family's siblings to die at a young age.

Kelly Groves died at 28 in 2013 after struggles with prescription drug addiction following a serious car accident, about seven years after older brother Casey Groves also died at 28 from prescription drug abuse, Cody Groves told The Oklahoman in 2014.

In his initial tweet announcing his sister's death, Cody Groves wrote, "Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey."