Watch the trailer for 'Aline,' the Céline Dion-inspired film

Céline Dion has a movie coming out, and our hearts are soaring at the mere thought.

But wait: It's not a movie with Céline Dion. And it's not exactly a movie about Céline Dion. "Aline" is "a fiction freely inspired by the life of Céline Dion," according to its trailer.

"Aline" isn't brand-new news — the trailer was released last year, but what's important now is a recent announcement that it will screen out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival this July. (Variety reported last fall that a deal to bring the film to the U.S. was in negotiations; it's set to hit theaters in France this November.)

The film looks like fun and is an upbeat love song to Dion's music and life (there's a big love story at the center that pairs her with the man who discovered her as a teenage singer, which was true for the real Dion and her husband, René Angélil, who died in 2016).

It's also unofficial, according to The Wrap. But if you're able to take it at face value there's a lot of fun to be found in the trailer alone.

Guy-Claude Kamar (Sylvain Marcel) and his rising star (and love interest) Aline Dieu (Valerie Lemercier) snuggle in "Aline." UniFrance / YouTube

An official description for the film reads: "Quebec, the 60s. Sylvette and Anglomard welcome their 14th child, Aline. In this modest family, music is king. When a producer discovers Aline and her golden voice, he has only one idea in mind: to make her the greatest singer in the world. Supported by her family, guided by Guy-Claude’s experience and budding love for her, Aline will create an extraordinary destiny for herself."

So let's backtrack just a bit. First off, the star of the film, playing Aline Dieu (yep, her last name is "God") is Valérie Lemercier, and she's also the director. Next, there's some straight-up unblinking scenes of Dion — we mean Dieu — having to get her teeth fixed and her hair chopped in order to be ready for the stage.

René Angélil and Celine Dion at the 2004 World Music Awards in Las Vegas Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

And then there's the mom, who is not happy about the age difference between Aline and Guy-Claude Kamar (Sylvain Marcel).

"Don't you understand that my little princess deserves a prince, not an old prune twice her age and twice divorced," Mom tells Kamar in the trailer.

He fires back: "Once."

But it's love, it really is, insists Aline, who tells her mother, "I sing for him."

Hey, it's the "Power of Love."