Busy Philipps on why her dog is like a third child

If Busy isn’t already busy enough with her podcast, "Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best," filming season two of the Peacock original series "Girls5eva" and raising her two kids, Birdie and Cricket, with screenwriter husband Mark Silverstein, the family recently decided to hop on the pandemic pup bandwagon, adding Gina Linetti to the bunch!

“It was the best thing that happened to us because we were able to, like, really just have a lot of comfort and a lot of joy with her in our life. And she's just the best,” Philipps said in an interview with TODAY.

Like many other people who craved that little extra comfort during the pandemic, the "Freaks and Geeks" star says she wasn’t even in the market for a dog, or so she thought.

“We got her right before the shutdown. And actually, I was not even expecting to get a dog. But I came home from a work trip right before, in March 2020. And Mark and my kids were like, 'We found a dog and ... we're picking her up.' I was like, 'Wait, what? What's happening? Huh? What the world?' And then we went this way,” Philipps said.

Gina Linetti, who Philipps said was named directly after her child Birdie’s favorite character on the NBC hit show "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," has earned herself a little bit more of a title in Philipps’ household. Gina is not only a dog; she's the couple's third child.

“I do think, consider it like three kids. I've got three kids in my home ... Gina's the baby and she's definitely a little needy.” Philipps continued. “She's relentless. She wants so much attention. But she's just the best. She's just a really great dog."

As for how her kids are dealing with the new addition to the family?

“It's like a really funny dynamic. The kids are great,” she said. Philipps later mentioned how her daughter Cricket “does the funniest voice for Gina,” including reciting common phrases like “Excuse me. Could I have a treat?” To which they believe Gina would respond, “Uh guys, does anybody see that? I want food."

The "White Chicks" actor, who spoke to TODAY to promote the National Dog Show presented by Purina, continued with a playful remark, “I mean, listen, I wish they helped out a little bit more with the dog. But what are you gonna do? Y'all know how that goes?"

Like so many other pandemic pups, Gina has provided their family with the comfort they truly need.

“I mean, every moment of every day, Gina just brings us so much comfort,” Philipps remarked. “She picks up on what we need and brings them comfort, which is why we love dogs... you know, I can’t imagine life without this dog, I really can’t.”