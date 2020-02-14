BTS TODAY interview: What you need to know

BTS is coming to TODAY! The popular group is coming to TODAY on Feb. 21 for a special live interview on Rockefeller Plaza and we want fans to be there! Here are all the details about the event and how you can get Fan Passes.

The popular group will be interviewed LIVE on TODAY on February 21. Big Hit Entertainment

PLEASE NOTE: This is not a concert; the group will not be performing any songs live.

Details:

Date: Friday, February 21

Hashtag: #BTSTODAY

Fan Passes: Fill out the form below or click here for a chance to see this live interview up close.

Fan Pass Process info:

A limited number of Fan Passes are distributed via a digital lottery system. Register above for a chance to receive a Fan Pass, giving you and one guest priority access to the show. For more information about Fan Passes for this interview, visit our FAQs page.

If you don't receive one though you can still attend the event via the General Admission line.

