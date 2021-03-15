Bruno Mars leads unforgettable, star-studded in memoriam Grammys tribute

The 63rd Annual Grammys paused during Sunday’s ceremony to honor those in the music world who died over the past year during an emotional segment that featured some A-list artists honoring the legends we’ve lost.

“During this past year, unlike any other, the loss of life has been historic. So tonight, we want to remember the enduring impact of those in our music community who we have lost this past year,” host Trevor Noah said before encouraging people to go to Grammy.com to get a list of nearly 1,000 people “who have brought such enduring music to our lives.”

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars honored Little Richard. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The in memoriam tribute opened with an image of Bill Withers and featured a few more names before Little Richard, who died last May, appeared.

Bruno Mars, with Anderson.Paak on drums, then honored him with a rousing medley of his songs, including “Long Tall Sally” and “Good Golly, Miss Molly.”

“We love you, Little Richard,” Mars said at the end of his brief set.

Lionel Richie couldn't hide his emotion when singing in honor of Kenny Rogers. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Eddie Van Halen, who died in October, was honored next, with a lone guitar under the spotlight on the stage while a video of him playing the instrument ran behind it.

Lionel Richie took the stage a few moments later to pay tribute to Kenny Rogers by singing “Lady,” the hit he wrote that the country singer, who died last March, recorded in 1980. A photo of him and Rogers appeared behind him.

“I miss you, Kenny. I miss you, man,” Richie said as the song drew to a close.

Brandi Carlile showed her appreciation for John Prine. Chris Pizzello / AP

More people were honored, including Charley Pride, Trini Lopez and John Prine, who was saluted by Brandi Carlile, when she sang his track “I Remember Everything.” Prine died last April.

“We all thank you, John. For everything,” she said as she wrapped up.

Brittany Howard then brought the segment to a close with a moving rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” with Chris Martin on piano, as more names flashed on the screen, including Gerry Marsden, who performed that song with Gerry and the Pacemakers and died in January.