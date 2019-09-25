Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are seriously ex-couple goals.

The pair, who were married from 1987 to 2000, were photographed at the book launch of Moore's headline-making new memoir, "Inside Out," which came out Tuesday. The former couple were all smiles next to their three daughters — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25 — as well as Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, 41.

According to Page Six, Moore, 56, calls Willis, 64, a "valued friend and cherished family member" in her book, and she expresses gratitude for their family becoming even bigger with the addition of Heming and her two daughters with Willis.

“My daughters have two new little sisters — Mabel and Evelyn, Emma and Bruce’s kids — and so our family continued to grow. I’m so grateful we all have one another,” she wrote.

People reports that in the book, Moore says of her relationship with Willis: "It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce."

"(The split) wasn’t easy at first," she continued, "but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents."

"We felt more connected than we did before the divorce," Moore added.

Also in her new memoir, Moore reveals that her turbulent marriage to Ashton Kutcher included a miscarriage while they were dating.

The "Ghost" star told The New York Times that she wrote in her book that she was pregnant with a girl she was going to name Chaplin Ray before she lost the child six months into her pregnancy.