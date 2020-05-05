Bruce Willis reunites with wife Emma after quarantining with ex Demi Moore

Bruce Willis has reunited with his wife, Emma Heming, and their two young children after weeks of quarantining with ex-wife Demi Moore and their three adult daughters during the coronavirus pandemic.

Heming, 41, shared on her Instagram stories on Monday that she and Willis, 65, are together again with their two children, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6, after being separated since early last month.

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming are back together with their children after quarantining separately for weeks. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Heming posted a photo taken by Mabel of her and the "Die Hard" star smiling together with Evelyn on a four-wheeler in a wooded area, as well as a video of her laughing with Willis while riding around.

Heming shared a photo on Instagram of the family back together after weeks apart. emmahemingwillis/Instagram

She also shared video of Willis pushing Evelyn on a swing and a shot of him carrying her on his shoulders.

It's not clear if Willis has rejoined the family in Los Angeles or whether Heming and the girls traveled to Idaho, where Willis has been staying with Moore and their daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, during the pandemic.

Bruce Willis has reunited with wife Emma Heming and their two daughters after they were separated while he quarantined with ex-wife Demi Moore and his older daughters in Idaho. emmahemingwillis/Instagram

Scout Willis shed some light on why Willis has been quarantining with them instead of Heming and his younger daughters in an interview on the "Dopey" podcast last month.

“It’s actually been really cool,” she said. "My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters ... but my younger sister, who is about to be 7 years old, (was) at a park, had never gotten the talk about not (playing) with hypodermic needles that she found, so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it, and poked her foot.

"So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor, so my dad came up here early, and then travel got crazy, so my stepmom stayed in L.A with my little sisters."

Moore and Tallulah Willis gave everyone a glimpse of what the family has been up to during their time at home, whether it's Moore and Willis wearing matching pajamas or awkwardly dancing together.

Heming and Willis, who have been married since 2009, are also celebrating Evelyn's sixth birthday on Tuesday.

With Willis reunited with Heming and the girls, his older daughters have enjoyed their time together with their father and mother.

"It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute," Scout said on the podcast. "They’re both such nerdy, adorable, ‘90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in L.A. It’s been pretty cute.

"It’s some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them."