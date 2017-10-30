share tweet pin email

Social media has taken a shining to Bruce Willis's choice of Halloween costume.

The action star enlisted his assistant, Stephen J. Eads, to re-create the look of the ghostly twin girls from the classic 1980 horror flick, "The Shining," for M. Night Shyamalan's costume party over the weekend.

Bruce Willis just won 2017. pic.twitter.com/ykeQQi0qAy — Nick die Spooklyen (@NickdeSemlyen) October 29, 2017

Those Grady twins (played by Lisa and Louise Burns), who were murdered by their psychotic father before returning to terrorize poor Danny Torrance in the film adaptation of the Stephen King novel, hold a special place in the hearts of horror fans, including Samuel L. Jackson, who co-starred with Willis in M. Night Shyamalan's "Unbreakable."

Come play with us Danny. Forever & ever & ever! pic.twitter.com/MCoMBSAfuE — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 29, 2017

Celebrities often celebrate Halloween as chance to show off their penchant for off-screen costume design.

Heidi Klum gets tricked out to treat fans with elaborate looks, getting made up as Jessica Rabbit and a cadaver from the Bodies Exhibition in recent years.

And Kristen Bell reluctantly dressed as Elsa, the part she voiced in "Frozen," after her daughter demanded it.