Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer teaches his 6-year-old how to ride a bike

Bruce Willis had a proud dad moment on Tuesday when he watched the oldest of his five daughters teach his youngest one how to ride a bike.

Willis, 65, has been reunited with his wife, Emma Heming, 41, and their two young children after weeks of quarantining with ex-wife Demi Moore, 57, and their three adult daughters during the coronavirus pandemic.

Heming and their daughters have joined Willis in Idaho, where Willis' youngest daughter, Evelyn, celebrated her sixth birthday on Tuesday by learning how to ride a bike.

Rumer Willis, 31, posted a video of Evelyn's big moment on Instagram, which shows her riding on blacktop as her older sisters cheer along with Moore and her parents. They all jump in celebration and give her a hug after she shows off her new skill.

"I taught this little munchkin how to ride a bike and I have never been more proud in my life,'' Willis wrote. "I love you to the moon and back Evelyn Penn. Happy 6th Birthday."

A proud Heming shared the same video on her Instagram.

"A big day over here!" she wrote. "Not only did the baby of family turn 6, she decided to take those training wheels off."

Heming, Evelyn and older sister Mabel, 8, had previously been in Los Angeles, which Scout Willis said on a podcast last month was because Evelyn had a medical issue that initially prevented them from coming to Idaho with Bruce Willis.

"My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters ... but my younger sister, who is about to be 7 years old, (was) at a park, had never gotten the talk about not (playing) with hypodermic needles that she found, so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it, and poked her foot,'' she said.

"So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor, so my dad came up here early, and then travel got crazy, so my stepmom stayed in L.A with my little sisters."

Willis has been staying with Moore and their daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, during the pandemic, where they have had some goofy family fun like wearing matching pajamas and awkwardly dancing together.

Heming shared on her Instagram stories on Monday that she and the girls had reunited with Willis, posting a photo taken by Mabel of her and the "Die Hard" star smiling together with Evelyn on a four-wheeler in a wooded area, as well as a video of her laughing with Willis while riding around.

On Tuesday, Heming posted video on her Instagram stories of Evelyn riding a scooter and playfully smushing her nose in her birthday cake. She also shared video of Willis with a bow and arrow, writing that he's teaching her archery "just in case."

The family has been enjoying their time together.

"It’s been really funny to have both of my parents in the house where they raised us, which has been really cute," Scout said on the podcast. "They’re both such nerdy, adorable, ‘90s parents in a small town where they chose to have their kids and not be in L.A. It’s been pretty cute."