Bruce Springsteen arrested at New Jersey national park on suspicion of drunken driving

Bruce Springsteen was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a New Jersey national park last year, authorities said Wednesday.

According to National Park Service spokeswoman Brenda Ling, the Boss was arrested Nov. 14 in Gateway National Recreation Area, also known as Sandy Hook, and issued citations on multiple offenses, including driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

The arrest was first reported Wednesday by TMZ.

Ling said Springsteen, famously a New Jersey native, was cooperative throughout the process.

Representatives for the rock legend did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News of the arrest comes days after the debut of Springsteen's Super Bowl commercial. In the two- minute spot for Jeep, Springsteen says the country will again see unity and says "there's hope on the road ahead."

Fans have long praised Springsteen, 71, for his healthy lifestyle.

In his 2016 autobiography “Born to Run,” Springsteen said he avoided drugs and didn’t try alcohol until he was 22, partially because how he saw how drinking affected his father.

"He’s in good shape by not doing drugs. It’s something he doesn’t have to preach about. He’s a living example of what happens when you never do drugs your whole life," Springsteen’s E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt told Rolling Stone in 2012, speaking of Springsteen's stamina on stage.

"I mean, I’m sure he’s taken a drink or two a few times in his life, but he was never a drinker either. And he eats right and he’s in the gym. Well, that’s what happens," Van Zandt said. "Don’t do drugs. Don’t drink, eat right, go to the gym and you can rock & roll at 62, too."

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.