Nicola Peltz Beckham is opening up about her life in the spotlight.

This April, the "Lola" actor will celebrate her 2-year wedding anniversary with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham. During a Feb. 7 appearance on TODAY, Peltz Beckham talked about her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham and shared what it's been like to become a member of his family.

"I come from a big family that we are all so, so close and now, having an even bigger family — and Brooklyn grew up so close with his family. So, now for us all to be able to spend so much time together, I feel so lucky," she said.

"They are the most amazing people in the world and the fact that Victoria (Beckham) flew out to support me meant so much to me. It really did."

On Feb. 3, Peltz Beckham was photographed on the red carpet with Brooklyn Beckham and his family, brother Cruz Beckham and mom Victoria Beckham, at the premiere of her new movie, "Lola."

Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham at the premiere of "Lola." Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

For the outing, Peltz Beckham wore an all-white outfit that was designed by Victoria Beckham's self-titled clothing line.

“She is a genius. I am so honored to be able to wear this tonight. I feel so, like, business but sexy, and she’s a genius,” Peltz Beckham told People on the red carpet.

“I joke that my mom’s my stylist, but she really is,” the "Transformers: Age of Extinction" star added. “And how lucky am I that my mother-in-law is Victoria Beckham where I get to go to her for style advice. So really that’s who I go to is Victoria and my mom and I’m like, hopefully, she has something that I could wear.”

“I love wearing her clothes so much," Peltz Beckham raved of Victoria Beckham's outfits.

Read on to learn more about Brooklyn Beckham's wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Nicola Peltz Beckham is friends with Selena Gomez

Peltz Beckham and Selena Gomez are good friends. Gomez attended the premiere of "Lola" on Feb. 3, and a year earlier, the pair shared photos in matching sparkling dresses to celebrate the start of 2023.

Gomez also shared photos in January 2023 of her hanging out with Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham, joking in the caption that it was OK to call them a "throuple."

Brooklyn Beckham talked about this during a March 23 appearance on the “Jennifer Hudson Show."

“She says we’re a throuple,” he said, referring to Gomez. “She’s such a sweet girl, very sweet girl. Obviously, very talented. I love when my wife makes new friends, especially like really great friends and we all get along.”

Nicola Peltz Beckham's father is a billionaire businessman

Peltz Beckham is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

Peltz is the founder of Trian Fund Management, a multi-billion dollar investment management firm that invests in underperforming public companies and turns them around with new leadership.

According to Forbes, Peltz hails an impressive net worth of 1.5 billion, as of Feb. 8.

Brooklyn Beckham jokes Nicola Peltz Beckham can't cook

In January 2024, Brooklyn Beckham opened up about his home life with Peltz Beckham and joked about her cooking skills.

“Not to save her life!” he told The Times of her being able to cook. “But sometimes she has a dinner meeting, sometimes I have a dinner meeting. I always know exactly what I’m doing and I’m always busy, which I like. When I’m in London, it’s more about hangin’ out with my family.”

Nicola Peltz Beckham wants to have kids

In a December 2022 interview with Elle, Peltz Beckham revealed that she would like to be a mom one day.

"I see myself being a mom in five years," she said at the time.

The "Back Roads" actor explained that people have been telling her in interviews how many kids Beckham said he wishes to have, and the number keeps increasing every time.

"I'm like, OK, well it's growing by the second," she joked of hearing her hubby wants 10 kids. "I have six brothers and a sister and I love big families. I love being around my family and all my siblings. It's like my happy place for me. Yeah, I would love a big family, really."

Nicola Peltz Beckham is a big fan of Angelina Jolie

In that same interview with Elle, Peltz Beckham shared that she would love to have dinner with Angelina Jolie one day.

"My dream dinner guest is Angelina Jolie," she said. "The first movie that made me really fall in love with acting was 'Girl, Interrupted.' I would just love to talk to her about everything. She's so talented, but she's such a good person. She's so charitable and I just really look up to her."