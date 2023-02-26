Brooklyn Beckham debuts massive tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz's face

Brooklyn Beckham got some new ink in honor of his wife, actor Nicola Peltz.

During a "Toast or Roast" interview with E! News, the 23-year-old rolled up his sleeve to reveal a massive tattoo of Peltz's face on his right shoulder.

"I’m very addicted," Beckham said of tattooing himself. "Especially when you love someone, you just cover everything."

Beckham said he's "half covered in stuff for her," with over 20 tattoos dedicated to his wife, adding that he got the first one "pretty soon" after they started dating.

Before his big reveal, the son of David and Victoria Beckham gushed about his wife, explaining that a relationship isn't hard when you're with the person you love.

"I think once you find that person that you can't live without, I think it's so easy, you know?" he said. "I love her more than anything so I always try to make her happy. ... As long as she's happy then I'm happy."

When asked if he's ever bothered by how some people press newlyweds on their future plans for children, Beckham answered that he "loves to talk about kids."

"I can't wait to have kids," he said. "I'm excited...I could have so many, but it's obviously totally up to her."

The two tied the knot in April 2022 in an oceanfront wedding in Palm Beach, Florida after being engaged since July 2020.

At the time, David Beckham shared a photo of him and his sons donning tuxedos on the wedding day, writing, “My beautiful boys & a very proud dad.. Congratulations Bust on a lifetime of happiness, we will always be by your side.”

Victoria Beckham also shared some love for the newlyweds on Instagram, posting a black and white picture of the couple and writing, “Congratulations Mr and Mrs Beckham X Welcome to the family.”