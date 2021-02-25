IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Brooke Shields opens up for the 1st time about how she broke her leg

The 55-year-old actor told Hoda and Jenna she's focused on her recovery.

Feb. 25, 202100:32
/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

Earlier this week, Brooke Shields had some bad news to report: She'd broken her leg.

In an interview airing on TODAY Friday, the 55-year-old opens up for the first time about how it all happened, but here's a quick preview.

Turns out, it was all thanks to a freak fall, as she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

"I was on one of those balance boards that I have been doing every day," she explained. "It was just something that I like to do. I've done it on Instagram and I stupidly switched my focus and I flew up in the air and just hit perfectly and snapped my femur, you know, the largest bone in the body."

The femur, for reference, is basically the big bone in your thigh. Breaking it is no joke!

She posted an Instagram photo Monday showing herself in the hospital with a walker: "Beginning to mend," she wrote in the caption. "No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward."

Brooke Shields in 2019.Getty Images

"I'm focusing on just recovery," she continues in the interview with TODAY. "This is really probably the biggest thing that I have to physically go through, but what am I going to do about it?"

There's been a spate of celebrity leg injuries recently; in addition to Shields, Ashley Judd spoke up earlier in February about nearly losing her leg in the Congo, while Tiger Woods had a rod inserted in his leg following a car crash this week.

During lockdown, Shields has been making the most of things with her in-home workout videos on Instagram Live, and last year was reported to be shooting "A Castle for Christmas," an upcoming romantic comedy for Netflix, with co-star Cary Elwes.

For now, though, she's got a whole new project on her plate. At least she has a positive attitude: "Am I just going to let it undo me or am I going to take proactive steps towards doing something that is within my capacity?" she asked.

We think it'll very much be the latter! Speedy recovery, Brooke!

