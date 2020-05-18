Sign up for our newsletter

Brooke Shields' daughter slapped her in the face with her purse — and it was all part of a bizarre new TikTok challenge.

Shields shared a video of the wacky incident Monday on Instagram. In the short clip, the actress and model, 54, sits in the front seat of a car next to her 16-year-old daughter, Rowan. Rowan grabs her purse from the backseat and briefly rummages through it. Then she turns to put the bag back and "accidentally" smacks her mom in the mouth with it.

"Did you mean to do this? You meant to do this..." Shields asks her daughter, who starts cracking up.

"A------ move. What do you have in your bag? I have a fat lip!" she adds before starting to laugh, too.

The "Suddenly Susan" alum captioned the video, "So apparently this was for a tik tok ... 😂 utter disbelief!!"

The bizarre challenge has Tik Tok users sharing similar videos of themselves: one person sits in the driver's seat of a car, reaches for a bag in the back seat and then — thwack! — smacks a passenger with the bag.

Shields' celebrity pals got a kick out of the prank.

"I can’t stop laughing at this?!! Omg I’m crying 😂" wrote actress Eva Longoria.

"A great way to get full sensual lips my dear 👄" wrote model Helena Christensen.

But a lot of her fans weren't laughing.

"Much better sport than I would have been...🤦🏻‍♀️" wrote one.

"Thankfully she didn't knock out a tooth!!," another chimed in.

Shields, who shares Rowan and younger daughter Grier, 14, with husband Chris Henchy, has been making mother-daughter TikToks during the family's quarantine from the COVID-19 outbreak.

In April, she and Rowan lip-synced to Abba's "Angel Eyes" from the movie "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" while dressed in bathrobes with pink towels wrapped around their heads.

Hmm, we definitely prefer the lip-sync to the lip smack!