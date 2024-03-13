49ers quarterback Brock Purdy marries college sweetheart Jenna Brandt

Brock Purdy has married his college sweetheart, Jenna Brandt.

The happy couple wed just weeks after the 2024 Super Bowl, where the 24-year-old San Francisco 49ers quarterback, once dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant,” put up a fight and took the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, to overtime. The 49ers lost to the Chiefs 25-22.

His then-fiancée Brandt, also 24, was in the stands cheering him on along the way.

The pair have been dating since they were in college. Purdy grew up in Arizona, but they met at Iowa State University, located in Brandt’s home state.

Purdy and Brandt officially tied the knot on Saturday, March 9. Brandt, who has since changed her name on Instagram to Jenna Purdy, posted photos of the wedding festivities.

“Best day of our lives🤍 I get to call my best friend my HUSBAND for forever and ever!!!!” she captioned pics of the newlyweds sharing a kiss and dancing.

“I love you Mrs. Purdy,” the quarterback commented on her post.

Here’s everything we were able to find out about Brandt.

Jenna Brandt is a volleyball whiz

She played volleyball as a setter all through Sumner-Fredericksburg High School (in Sumner, Iowa, where she grew up) and at Iowa State University, according to the ISU profile of Brandt at Cyclones.com, which notes that her major was in kinesiology.

As a freshman at ISU in 2019, she tried out for the U.S. Collegiate National Team and the USA Women’s Volleyball team, according to Cyclones.com. Ultimately, she played with the ISU Cyclones for three seasons, and even went to South America to play against international teams.

But in 2020, she transferred to the University of Northern Iowa. As she noted in an Instagram post in December that year, “(I) am thankful for the opportunities, experiences, and friendships (love y’all) made at iowa state. i am PUMPED to join the panther family to continue my academic and athletic journey. God bless.”

She rounded out her collegiate volleyball career at UNI, and wrote on Instagram in 2022, “A dream come true to wear this jersey. i cannot thank UNI enough for this life changing experience.”

Family is ‘big time’ to her, she says

Brandt’s immediate family includes her parents, Kevin and Amy, and three siblings. Her sisters, Kaylyn and Morgan, were also setters for ISU’s volleyball team, per the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. They have a brother, Isiah.

As Brandt said during a video introducing herself to the Iowa State team, “Family time is big to me. I love hanging out with my family…. I also like to volunteer around the community.”

Jenna and Brock have been together since their college days in Iowa

Though they haven’t shared their first meeting together publicly, it’s a good guess that they met while sharing the same campus.

After a summer making occasional appearances in groups on social media, in November 2022 they seemed to go Instagram official, with Brandt posting pictures from the farm and writing, “(M)y roots and my boy.”

Over the years she’s been a vocal supporter, writing “love cheering you on” in one series of game photos on Instagram at the end of 2022, and adding in 2023 in a couple of sideline pics, “(A)lways cheering you on, babes.”

She’s over the moon to ‘get to do life together’ with Brock

Purdy took a knee last summer to propose to Brandt on a dock in Saint Cloud, Florida — with some of their friends also on hand, according to an Instagram carousel he posted on July 2, 2023.

“My Jenna girl forever,” he wrote in the caption. “I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB.”

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy hugs his fiancé, Jenna Brandt, after the NFC championship. Mark J. Terrill / AP

She shared the photos on her own Instagram, writing, “WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER…FOREVER! Brock Purdy — I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say. “

Since then, she held her bachelorette party in January in Telluride. In the Instagram pictures, Brandt and her eight guests dug into the winter weather by skiing and hanging out in the hot tub.

“Snowwwwww in love w/ @brock.purdy13 ❄️,” she wrote in the caption. “Best friends in the best spot for the best weekend.”