Broadway's Nick Cordero is off ventilator, 'thank God,' wife says

Broadway actor Nick Cordero is off the ventilator that had been helping him breathe during his battling the new coronavirus, and his health is improving, his wife said Friday.

The 41-year-old "Waitress" actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, said on Instagram he is now on a trach, which is “amazing news.”

“This is a lot more comfortable for Nick,” she said. “And I hope that this is a great sign for some good recovery days ahead and for him to be able to wake up.”

Last month, Cordero had to have his right leg amputated.

"It came down to a point where honestly it was life or leg, and we had to choose life,'' Kloots told TODAY. "I choose life."

Cordero, who also appeared on TV's "Blue Bloods" and in a Los Angeles production of the stage musical "Rock of Ages," was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is in intensive care at L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Kloots revealed her husband was sick on April 1. In an Instagram post, she said he had been “misdiagnosed” with pneumonia instead of COVID-19. According to Buzzfeed, she said Cordero later tested positive for COVID-19 after two negative tests.

Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero attend a New York City event on Aug. 27, 2019. Noam Galai / Getty Images

Throughout the ordeal, Kloots has been trying to stay positive with the help of her online community, regularly reposting videos of friends and fans singing and dancing while calling out or writing the message “Wake up, Nick!”

The two share a young son, Elvis.