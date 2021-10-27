'Broad City' star Abbi Jacobson reveals she's been dating Jodi Balfour for 1 year

Abbi Jacobson is lucky in love.

The actor, 37, just revealed that she's been been dating "Bomb Girls" star Jodi Balfour for one year and celebrated her girlfriend in a loving Instagram post.

The "Broad City" star shared an adorable photo that showed her giving her main squeeze a kiss on the cheek.

"One year with this incredible human. Don’t know how I got so lucky ❤️," she wrote.

Balfour also posted a photo of the couple smooching and captioned it, "365 days of the best surprise of my life 💚."

In 2018, Jacobson opened up to Vanity Fair about her love life and revealed that she was open to meeting someone special.

“I kind of go both ways; I date men and women,” she said at the time. “They have to be funny, doing something they love. I don’t know—I’ve never really been interviewed about this before.”

Over the summer, Balfour marked Pride Month by publicly coming out in an "undeniably freeing" Instagram post.

"On this last day of Pride month, I’m stepping away from my sense of inadequacy, my fear of taking up room not meant for me, and my need to do this right… to say how undeniably freeing it has been to finally embrace and explore my queerness; how flooded I feel with gratitude for how easy it’s been for me to share this with my community (I’m deeply aware that so many people fought to make it that way, and of how many people still don’t get to have this experience); and that even though it took me a long time to get here, it feels like coming home to myself in a way that’s burst life right open," she wrote.

