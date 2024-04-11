Brittany Mahomes lets go of her signature blond locks for a ‘spicy’ new look

Brittany Mahomes has a "spicy" new look!

On Wednesday, April 10, Mahomes shared an Instagram carousel of herself rocking red hair, which sharp contrast from her signature blonde tresses.

On Instagram, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed off her new look with two different outfits. In a few photos, she rocked a pair of grey denim jeans with a black tube top, and in other snaps, she wore a black bodysuit with a gorgeous necklace.

"Feeling spicy🔥🌶️🤭," she captioned the pics to which fans quickly commented, embracing her new look.

"I’ll say! The world needs more gingers!❤️," one person wrote.

Another said, "Casually breaking the internet on a Wednesday afternoon… that last pic 😵🔥."

A third wrote, "I love you as a redhead! 🔥."

A fourth alluded to Mahomes friendship with Taylor Swift and said, "IN HER RED ERAAA😮‍💨😮‍💨❤️‍🔥."

Brittany Mahomes shows off her new red hair on Instagram. @brittanylynne via Instagram

This wasn't the first time Mahomes turned heads with her appearance. In February, she showed off her sleek figure in the 60th Anniversary Issue of Sports Illustrated.

In pictures the magazine shared online, Mahomes was seen rocking a red swimsuit with cutouts on the beach in Belize.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” she told the publication. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team.”

“As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in (the SI Swimsuit Issue),” she said. “I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

On Instagram, Randi Mahomes, her mother-in-law, raved about her achievement in Sports Illustrated and congratulated her on being the magazine's 2024 rookie.

“Holy moly that rocks!!! Go girl,” Randi Mahomes said.