Britney Spears has had it with fake people.

The "...Baby One More Time" singer and mother of two posted a message on Instagram, letting everyone know they should be wary of friends who don't genuinely support you.

"Pay close attention to the people who don't clap when you win," she wrote.

"Living in LA is such a trip !!!" she wrote in the caption. "It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake. I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy !!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes .... so I simply choose not to look anymore ... let the clever haters do what they do best .... hate!!"

Spears, 37, is no stranger to taking on the haters, either.

In June, she blasted the paparazzi for altering photos of her.

“People always say people or celebrities cheat with their images, but never do they question the paparazzi for selling your pic that they have messed with!!!!” she wrote on Instagram, along with a video of her in jeans and a crop top. “This was all done within the same 17 hours!!!!” She has since deleted the post.

In April, she discussed her mental health in an Instagram video.

"I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!!" she wrote in the caption. "Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear."

In addition to rumors about her mental stability, Spears has also had to deal with family issues. In January, she announced she was postponing her Las Vegas show while her father recovered from an undisclosed illness.

"A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died," she wrote, in part. "We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand."