Britney Spears says she's writing a book about a murder

Britney Spears knows how to write a killer pop song, but now the singer said she's putting her writing talents to work by penning a novel about a girl who was murdered.

Spears, 39, shared plot details about the thriller in an Instagram post this week.

"I'm writing a book about a girl⁣ who was murdered … yet her ghost gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn’t know how to cross over to the world she use to know!!!!" Spears wrote.

Some fans commented that this story would be an instant bestseller, while others added that there seemed to be parallels between the girl in the story and Spears' own battle to break free of her conservatorship.

"After being stuck in limbo for three years, she is a ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence!!!! She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is !!!! Coming out of the limbo she has a decision to make … greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life !!!!" Spears wrote.

There are parallels between the protaganist and Spears, who recently got engaged to Sam Asghari and is eager to end her conservatorship and rebuild her life. Spears previously expressed the discomfort she felt not being allowed to make choices for herself.

"She no longer needs her mirror … she found a portal by citing certain prayers constantly that give her the insight and gift to not be scared anymore and come out of limbo … but what I will leave to the IMAGINATION is what she does when she crosses over …… besides learning to write her name again," the singer said.

Spears did not say whether she has an official book deal or if the novel would be published. However, fans said they would love to read a novel by the singer, especially if writing is helping with her own healing.

"What prayers? I would love to hear some of the prayers that have helped you through this time. We all love you so much," one fan wrote on Instagram.

"Thats a beautiful way to communicate how you feel. You can do it," another person added.

Earlier this month, a judge removed Jamie Spears, the singer's father, from the conservatorship she has been under since 2008. A hearing is set for Nov. 12 to determine whether the conservatorship should be terminated.