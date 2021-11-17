Britney Spears says she's 'grateful' to have keys to her car, bank card post-conservatorship

Pop star Britney Spears is opening up about what her life is like after being freed from a conservatorship last week.

Spears posted a video on her Instagram account Tuesday night thanking her #FreeBritney fans for their support and revealed why she’s thankful to be moving forward after nearly 13 years under the conservatorship.

“It’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in. I’m just grateful for each day and being able to have the keys to my car and being able to be independent and feel like a woman,” she said. “Owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women but it makes a huge difference and I’m grateful for that. It’s nice, it’s really nice.”

Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008, predominantly run by her father, James "Jamie" Spears. The controversial conservatorship was terminated on Nov. 12, 2021.

On Tuesday, Spears added that she’s not “here to be a victim,” and hopes to be an advocate for “people with real disabilities and real illnesses.”

“I’m a very strong woman so I can only imagine what the system has done for those people,” she said. “Hopefully my little story will make an impact and make some changes in a corrupt system.”

She also thanked her #FreeBritney fans for helping raise awareness.

“Because of you, I honestly think you guys saved my life, in a way, 100%,” she said. “Let’s move forward, God bless you all, we’re going to have a good year, a good Christmas and rock on.”

In a slew of posts on Tuesday — including one in red lingerie with the caption “KISS MY MOTHER F---ING ASS” — Spears also speculated about her future. In one photo that appeared to be of the feet a young child on their tip toes and a parent standing nearby, she wrote that she is “thinking about having another baby!!!”

It’s not the first time she’s voiced her desire to have another child. In her pivotal March 2021 testimony, Spears, 39, said she was not allowed to remove her IUD so she could get pregnant.

“I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby,” she explained. “But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have ... any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”

“I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby.”

Spears is already a mom to teen boys Sean and Jayden Federline. The two tend to stay out of the limelight, though she did share a rare photo of them in March.

