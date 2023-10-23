Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's relationship played out in music videos and Instagram posts, and in wedding bells and divorce announcements.

Spears met Asghari, an Iranian actor and personal trainer, in 2016 on the set of her music video “Slumber Party.” When a judge ruled to end Spears’s nearly 13-year conservatorship in 2021, fans and followers were truly given new insight into their romantic relationship, as the former couple shared snippets of workouts, vacations and wedding rings.

The couple separated in August 2023. Asghari filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences and said in a statement at the time, "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

Several months later, Asghari opened up about that decision, telling People, “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on."

He added that he plans to "never" speak badly of Spears and their past relationship.

“I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food (together) — so I never understood when people part ways (and) they talk badly about each other,” the actor says. “That’s something I’m never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

Read on for a timeline of Spears’ relationship with her third husband, Asghari. She had been previously married to Kevin Federline and Jason Alexander, a childhood friend, for 55 hours.

2016: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari meet

Spears and Asghari first met in 2016 after he was cast as her love interest in the music video for her song "Slumber Party." Speaking to Forbes in 2021, Asghari said he almost skipped the opportunity entirely.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari in 2019. Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

By then, Asghari had already starred in the music video “Work From Home” by Fifth Harmony. One music video was enough — now, he wanted to pursue roles outside of the genre.

“I wanted to do TV, I wanted to do film,” Asghari explained said. “My acting strategy was kind of to go away from music videos. I didn’t want to do more and be known as a music video actor, but a good friend of mine was working on a project and they referred me to the team that was picking out the leading role for ‘Slumber Party.’”

Upon meeting Spears, Asghari told GQ he thought she was "humble and had a beautiful soul."

Asghari has indeed graduated past music videos. He shared earlier this year he had been cast in the Taylor Sheridan-created series "Lioness." Coincidentally Asghari's nickname for Spears was "lioness," he told GQ.

2017: Spears posts her 1st picture with Asghari

Spears and Asghari went "Instagram official" in a New Year's Day post from 2017.

2021: Sam Asghari proposes to Britney Spears with a diamond ring

Spears revealed that Asghari had popped the question in an Instagram post featuring a diamond engagement ring in September 2021. Asghari shared the news with a selfie of the couple kissing, their faces obscured by Spears’ ring finger.

Asghari’s manager confirmed the news TODAY.com, saying he was “proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement.”

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Cohen added.

April 2022: The couple announces they're expecting

Spears, who shares two sons from her marriage to Federline, announced in April 2022 that she and Asghari were expecting a child.

Spears revealed, in a 20-minute statement delivered before a Los Angeles judge in June 2021, she had been required to use an IUD as part of her conservatorship.

Spears said she learned she was pregnant after putting on weight unexpectedly.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back …" she captioned the announcement post in part. "So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."

Asghari expressed his excitement over the news with a separate post on his Instagram page, sharing that he didn't intend on taking his role as a father "lightly."

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” Asghari captioned his post at the time. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”

May 2022: A month later, the couple announces a miscarriage

A month after sharing pregnancy news, the couple took to Instagram to say Spears had miscarried.

In a joint statement issued to their Instagram pages, the couple expressed a "devastating" time.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the couple said in their statement at the time. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited until we were further along however, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support.”

June 2022: Spears and Asghari marry

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari on June 9, 2022. Kevin Ostajewski / Shutterstock

The pop star was 40 when she married Asghari, 28, at their LA home.

The singer wore an off-the-shoulder Versace gown with a long veil, and Asghari wore a Versace tuxedo. The couple rode in a carriage pulled by a white horse with golden hooves.

Speaking to Vogue, Spears said that she wanted “a small and beautiful moment with family and friends” for her family. Guests included Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and other stars.

August 2023: They announce their divorce

Nearly a year after marriage, the couple confirmed their decision to go their separate ways.

A source familiar with the situation confirmed the news to NBC, sharing, “They’re separated and it’s best for Britney.”