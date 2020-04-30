Britney Spears recounts how she accidentally burned down her home gym

Britney Spears has been sticking to her workouts, even though she accidentally burned down her home gym a few months ago.

Spears posted a video to Instagram Wednesday about the experience and showing off the moves she’s been doing without most of her equipment.

“I had two candles and one thing led to another and yeah, I burnt it down,” she said in the video. She added no one was hurt.

“I walked past the door to the gym and flames…BOOM,” she captioned the post. “By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that.”

The video showed the superstar doing several arm workouts with free weights and yoga poses on her porch.

Spears added she hadn’t been inside her home gym for about six months since the accident but likes “working out better outside anyways.”