Britney Spears, recently engaged to Sam Asghari, is getting a prenup

When Britney Spears and Sam Asghari shared the happy news of their engagement last month, it prompted a few people to make jokes that the pop star should make her future husband sign a prenuptial agreement.

Spears, who has a reported net worth of $60 million, is already planning for her future marriage, according to court documents filed on Sept. 20 as part of Spears' ongoing battle to end her conservatorship.

"With Ms. Spears’s consent and pursuant to her instructions, Ms. Spears and the undersigned counsel are in the process of engaging a family law attorney to craft a prenuptial agreement," Spears' attorneys wrote in the filing.

Last month, Spears joyously showed off her new engagement ring, along with the caption: "I can’t f---ing believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!" Asghari also broke the news on his Instagram profile by sharing a photo of him and Spears kissing, with the singer holding up her ring to the camera.

Spears' fans were quick to congratulate the singer on the happy new development in her life. Octavia Spencer commented that Spears should make Asghari sign a prenup. While Spencer later apologized and said she also privately reached out to the couple, Asghari showed he has a sense of humor about it all.

"Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup!" he wrote on Instagram. "Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day."