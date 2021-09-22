Britney Spears' pleas for freedom from conservatorship heard in new doc trailer

Following the New York Times release of "Framing Britney Spears" for FX and Hulu, Netflix is sharing its own take on the highly-publicized Britney Spears conservatorship case in its own documentary, set to stream later this month.

The documentary, titled "Britney vs. Spears," will closely examine the controversial conservatorship that kept the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, in charge of her financial and personal decisions.

Though it is following the same case as its Hulu predecessor, director Erin Lee Carr is assuring viewers that their take on the case will dig deeper into the politics of the arrangement, sharing new and updated information.

“I just want my life back,” the 39-year-old pop-icon teased in the opening of the new Netflix trailer, released Wednesday.

The trailer previews Carr and journalist Jenny Eliscu’s investigation into the case and the life that Britney has dealt with since her public breakdown in 2008. “What was going on in the conservatorship, and why was she still in one if she was, quote, OK?” Carr asks.

The trailer also teases the uncovering of key financial information and the reasons why Jamie Spears has held such a tight grip on the conservatorship throughout the last decade.

Britney Spears' lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart. Valeria Macon / AFP via Getty Images

“There was financial incentives for Jamie and for the lawyers,” Carr tells Eliscu.

In addition to examining confidential details leaked at various points throughout the case, the clip uses raw footage from Spears’s various court appearances and testimonies.

“I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, it’s been 13 years and it’s enough,” Spears says.

Corey Baily holds a flag as he and other supporters of pop star Britney Spears participates in a #FreeBritney rally near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on July 14, 2021. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Though the legal battle between Spears and her father is still ongoing, Jamie Spears filed to end the conservatorship earlier this month, following his previous statement saying that he would eventually step down.

The "Toxic" singer publicly denounced the release of previous documentaries made about her, in a May Instagram post, calling them “so hypocritical.”

Spears has yet to comment on the release of the forthcoming Netflix documentary.

When does the Britney Spears' Netflix doc air?

The release date of "Britney vs. Spears" is Sept. 28, 2021.