Britney Spears jokes about Justin Timberlake breakup on Instagram — see his response

Oh, baby, baby! Eighteen years after their very public breakup, exes Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake are getting along.

Spears, 38, has been spending lots of her time in quarantine dancing, and Wednesday, she chose a tune that she knew fans would read into: Timberlake's 2018 hit "Filthy." The "Stronger" singer acknowledged the subtle drama in the caption of the Instagram video of herself posing, strutting and spinning around.

"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days!!!!!" she wrote. "As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored ... PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT ... Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD ... !!!!!!"

About two hours after Spears posted the video, Timberlake commented with a bunch of emoji. First, he used the crying-laughing one, followed by three of the praising hands.

Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn, noticed the drama brewing, too.

"Blogs are already plotting their outrageous stories," she commented. "You keep having fun and looking cute tho!!"

The couple dated from 1999 until 2002 and gave fans plenty of memorable moments during their relationship — namely the matching, all-denim look they sported to the American Music Awards in 2001.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in those famous all-denim outfits at the 2001 AMAs. Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

In the almost two decades since their split, the hitmakers have stayed pretty quiet about the reasons they parted ways. What we do know for sure is that they're open to working together. During a fan Q&A before the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Spears shared that her ex was on her list of dream collaborators.

After Timberlake learned about her comments, he quickly agreed, telling E! News, "Sure! Absolutely, absolutely." During the interview, he later shared a message directly for Spears: "I'm accessible, give us a call!"