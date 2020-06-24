Britney Spears honors LGBTQ fans during Pride: 'I love you so much it hurts'

Sign up for our newsletter

Britney Spears is joining her LGBTQ fans in celebrating Pride Month!

The pop superstar shared a video to Instagram on Tuesday wishing her fans a happy Pride.

“You guys bring so much heart, passion, and articulate everything you do,” she said in the video. “Because of you, I’ve had the best nights of my life.

“I love you so much it hurts.”

Spears has long been a supporter of the LGBTQ community; in 2018, she was even awarded GLAAD’s Vanguard Award, which goes to a member of the entertainment community who does not identify as LGBTQ but who has made a significant difference in promoting equal rights for the community.

Sarah Kate Ellis, the president and CEO of GLAAD, called Spears “an irrefutable icon” in 2018, Billboard reported.

“She is a force in the music world who has used her global platform to share messages of love and acceptance, something that the world needs today more than ever,” Ellis said at the time.

Her fans seem to agree. In the comments on her Pride celebration video, they showered the pop star with praise.

“OMG. WE love you so much it hurts,” replied @conor_mckenzie.

“You gave me the strength to be myself and I’ll always love you for that,” @2000srealness posted, with a heart emoji. “Hope we make you smile like you do make us smile…queen of LGBTQ+.”