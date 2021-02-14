Britney Spears' former assistant elaborates on tumultuous time captured in documentary

Alli Sims hasn’t spoken to her cousin Britney Spears since she said Spears’ father threatened her more than a decade ago.

In January 2008, as James “Jamie” Spears sought control of his daughter's affairs, Sims said she received a call warning something would happen to her if she did not cease communicating with the pop icon.

Britney Spears and Alli Sims inside The ScandinavianStyle Mansion Dec. 1, 2007, in Bel Air, Calif. Toby Canham / Getty

“He 100 percent was threatening me with my life,” said Sims, who left her job working for celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss to move in with Spears as a paid assistant in 2007. “I didn’t put it past him, so I didn’t answer" her calls again.

The conservatorship that has confined Spears to the control of her father and a handful of lawyers for 13 years is the subject of “Framing Britney Spears,” a documentary by The New York Times that follows her rise to stardom and the media pressure that is often blamed for her public breakdown in 2007.

“How do you watch that documentary and be in it and live in that and not say anything when it has gone on for so long?” Sims told NBC News in her first interview in more than a decade.

The ongoing legal battle between Spears and her father has led to a resurgence of the #FreeBritney movement, which started on social media and has brought awareness to potential civil rights abuses in legal conservatorships.

It has also elevated the conversation around Spears’ legacy from tabloid fodder into a collective reckoning over the public’s complicity in her downfall, which Sims witnessed while living with Spears in the year before the conservatorship went into effect.

Some individuals who were part of Spears’ past as she ascended to stardom are now grappling with their own responsibility in the events that contributed to her undoing, which has left her in a legal battle for control over her personal and financial affairs.

In a public apology to Spears and Janet Jackson posted to Instagram on Friday, Spears’ high profile ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake called the entertainment industry “flawed” and acknowledged he had personally “benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism” and is skewed toward positioning privileged white men for success.

“As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this,” he wrote in the post after years of staying largely silent throughout Spears’ mental health struggles and harsh treatment.

“Wow,” Sims said Friday after learning about the post. “You know everybody makes mistakes, and he wasn't perfect.”

Timberlake once bragged about sleeping with the singer and launched his solo career on an album that cast him as a doting romantic and Spears as a cheater. Late night hosts skewered Spears in their monologues.

“For it to all fall in her lap and her be blamed for everything was just not right,” Sims said.

Even 13 years removed from the scenes that play out in the documentary, which she described as "accurate," Sims said the experience still impacts her.

The fear of misrepresentation Sims endured in that era alongside one of the biggest celebrities in the world also exposed her, she said, to scrutiny and contributed to her hesitancy to speak publicly for so long.

Sims acknowledged how the optics of some situations the pair found themselves in might have been perceived, but she said she rejects the narrative that is often advanced in the media that shames women as enjoying that attention.

“Just because I was smiling in a photo going through a drive-thru doesn’t mean that I wanted the attention,” Sims said. “I would have much rather been able to drive around town with nobody bothering us.”