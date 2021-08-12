Britney Spears' father agrees to 'step down when the time is right' as conservator

In new court documents filed on Thursday, Jamie Spears agreed to step down as legal conservator of his pop star daughter, Britney Spears.

According to the filing, Jamie Spears claims he “intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator,” even as he contests an “unjustified” petition to remove him. He adds that it is “highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests."

Last week, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge rejected the petition to advance a hearing to remove Jamie Spears as Britney Spears’ conservator. He has served in that role since 2008, following the pop star’s public breakdown. A conservatorship involves a court agreeing that an individual can’t make their own decisions and appoint a legal guardian.

Jamie Spears is currently the sole conservator of the singer's estate, following the resignation of financial institution Bessemer Trust.

In Thursday’s filing, Jamie Spears defended his actions as Britney Spears’ conservator, writing that he “has not coerced Ms. Spears to do anything.”

“Spears has tried to do everything in his power to accommodate Ms. Spears’ wishes, whether regarding her personal life, family, or career, while fulfilling his duties and obligations as Conservator, protecting her from others seeking to take advantage of her, and ultimately, looking out for Ms. Spears’ bests interests,” his lawyers claimed in the court filing. “Sometimes, that has meant telling Ms. Spears that, as an adult, she must follow through on agreements or promises she makes — whether it involves her medical care, career, or personal life. This is not coercion — it is the type of good advice that a conservator, or a father, must give.”

He added that he “loves his daughter” and believes he has always acted in her best interest.

“Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the Court,” Jamie Spears’ filing argues. “In order to reach that result, the Court should encourage all interested parties to meet and confer in order to resolve those pending matters in the best interests of Ms. Spears.”

The filing notes pending account issues that he believes should be resolved before he can "step aside."

"But there are no urgent circumstances justifying Mr. Spears’ immediate suspension," the documents read.

Jamie Spears’ legal team confirmed to NBC News that he is not stepping aside at this time.

Britney Spears’ new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told TODAY following Thursday’s court filing that they are “pleased” that Jaime Spears “conceded” he should be removed as conservator.

“It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others,” he said, adding that he is looking forward to “continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate…”

“In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should remain silent and step aside immediately.”