Britney Spears criticizes all those documentaries being made about her

Wondering what Britney Spears really thinks about those documentaries about her conservatorship? The pop star seems to have some pretty strong opinions on the matter, and she just shared them with her Instagram followers.

On Monday night, the singer posted a video of herself dancing around in a sports bra and boy shorts and added a lengthy caption that broke down how she really feels about all the attention she's been getting lately. (There is profanity in the caption.)

"Geez !!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS 😳😳😳 !!!! So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life ... what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!!" the 39-year-old wrote.

The mother of two, who has been under a legal conservatorship for more than 12 years, was profiled in a documentary titled "The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears" in February. There are several other documentaries about her life and career that have been in the works, including one for the BBC titled "The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship" that was released over the weekend.

In her Instagram post, Spears went into more detail about how the documentaries about her life are "so hypocritical" because they "criticize the media and then do the same thing." She also reminded everyone that she's had "waaaayyyy more amazing times" in her life than tough times.

"I think the world is more interested in the negative 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! I mean … isn't this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE 🤧🤧🤧 ????" she wrote. "Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ????"

Spears went on to talk about all the things she's excited about as she looks ahead to the summer, including traveling, dancing and starting her own mini-koi pond in her backyard.

"I hope you're all living your best lives and s--- or as @parishilton would say SLIVING!!! ... I know I am 💋💋💋!!!!" she wrote.

This isn't the first time Spears has spoken out about the documentaries about her life. In March, the singer revealed that she didn't watch the New York Times documentary but was “embarrassed by the light they put me in.”

“I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!” she wrote. “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness.”

As part of her legal conservatorship, the singer has essentially had a court-appointed guardian since her public breakdown in 2007. Her father, Jamie Spears, has served as her co-conservator since 2008; he stepped back in 2019 as her personal conservator to deal with health issues.

During that time, Jodi Montgomery stepped in as a temporary conservator of her person. Earlier this year, the singer's attorney filed a petition requesting her father resign as conservator.

Just last week, Spears was granted a request to address the court managing her conservatorship at a status hearing this June.