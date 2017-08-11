share tweet pin email

A frightening incident at a concert in Las Vegas caused Britney Spears to leave the stage mid-show Wednesday night.

The pop star was performing as part of her "Piece of Me" residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino when a man rushed the stage.

Fan-made videos from the night show Spears talking to the audience in between songs when the concertgoer suddenly made his move, running onto the stage and performing a cartwheel, as though he were part of the act.

Only seconds later, the singer's bodyguards and backup dancers tackled the man. Police identified him as 37-year-old Jesse Webb.

Spears initially seemed unaware of the incident until members of her security team approached. "What's going on?" she asked.

Spears appeared shaken as she left the stage, but later returned after Webb had been detained.

Las Vegas police said concert security had asked Webb to leave the show before he jumped on stage.

He was arrested and taken to Clark County Detention Center, E! News reported.