Britney Spears' co-conservator says medical team supports removal of Jamie Spears

Jodi Montgomery, who has been Britney Spears' conservator-of-the-person since 2019, filed a motion saying she agrees with the pop star's request to remove her father as conservator of the estate.

The motion, filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, states that James "Jamie" Spears should not continue to serve as conservator "because his doing so is not in the best interest of" his daughter.

"Because the paramount concern for this conservatorship is doing what is in the best interest of the conservatee, petitioner hereby joins conservatee in the removal petition," the filing reads. "Petitioner seeks from this court the same relief prayed by Ms. Spears in the removal petition."

Montgomery, who was appointed to Britney Spears' case in 2019, said she agrees with the singer in replacing Jamie Spears with Jason Rubin, a CPA from Woodland Hills, California. She noted in her filing that Rubin is "eminently qualified" and will "act in the best interests" of Britney Spears.

Montgomery went on to say that the pop star's medical team agrees that Jamie Spears should be removed.

Attorneys for Britney Spears and Jamie Spears did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday.

Just days before Montgomery's filing, Britney Spears' new attorney submitted a similar court motion. Mathew Rosengart said in his filing on Monday that Rubin should replace Jamie Spears and called it an "objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance."

Rosengart went on to say that appointing Rubin was not waiving Britney Spears' right to seek termination of her conservatorship, which she has been under for the past 13 years. The 39-year-old musician has been in a contentious court battle to end the conservatorship and has accused her father of abusing his power over her and ruining her life.

Jamie Spears and his team have vehemently denied accusations that he has abused his position as conservator, repeatedly saying he only has his daughter's best interests at heart.

