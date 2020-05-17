Britney Spears celebrates 20 years of 'Oops!...I Did It Again' with throwback interview

Britney Spears can't believe it's been 20 years since her iconic sophomore album, "Oops!...I Did It Again" was released — and neither can we.

Spears took to Instagram on Saturday, the anniversary of the record's release, to share a nostalgic video featuring footage from back in Spears' heyday.

"Thank you to whoever made this ….. I just nearly dropped my phone I wasn’t expecting it!!!!!" the singer, 38, captioned the post. "20 years since the Oops! album …. the anticipation and the butterflies I felt before it came out were crazy …. all of my expectations were exceeded!!!!"

Spears also acknowledged the fans who've supported her through the ups and downs of her career over the past two decades.

"It’s all thanks to you folks …. thank you for sticking with me and growing with me," she wrote. "I am one Lucky girl. God Bless and thank you all !!!!!! PS you see even 20 years ago I still liked to twirl !!!!"

The Instagram video starts with the pop star as a younger woman talking about the album before its release.

"I think it's better than '...Baby One More Time,'" she told her interviewer. "Hopefully everyone else will think it's better."

The Instagram montage also includes glimpses of the "Oops!...I Did It Again" music video, which featured Spears' unforgettable, red latex jumpsuit. Not included, though, is the famous scene in which the she pretends to perform on Mars. (Naturally, she encountered a hunky astronaut who was a little too into her.)

Spears had some fun with that memory on Saturday, tweeting at NASA about her past interplanetary explorations.

Hey @NASA ….. I received your gift. I know it’s been 20 years since we met on Mars and I just wanted to say ….. aww you shouldn’t have 😜😜😜😂😂😂 !!!!! Have fun up there @NASAPersevere !!!!! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) May 16, 2020

"Hey @NASA ….. I received your gift. I know it’s been 20 years since we met on Mars and I just wanted to say ….. aww you shouldn't have!!!!! Have fun up there!!!!!" the mom of two wrote.

It might seem like a crush...🔴 https://t.co/2kUlIYERaF — NASA (@NASA) May 16, 2020

NASA replied, slightly flirtatiously, with a line from her song: "It might seem like a crush..."

In March, Spears revealed her honest opinion about the red jumpsuit on Instagram to mark the anniversary of the release of the song "Oops!...I Did It Again."

"Oops!….how did 20 years go by so fast ?!??! I can’t believe it," she wrote. "I remember that red suit was so freaking hot …. but the dance was fun and it made the shoot fly by !!!!! And now we’re sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars ….. of course I am just kidding !!!!! But seriously you have all shown so much support for this song and I thank you for it …. sending love to you all !!!!!"

According to Billboard,"Oops!...I Did It Again" held the record for 15 years for the most album sales in a week by a female artist, with more than 1.3 million copies sold. Spears has sold almost 34 million albums to date in the U.S.