Britney Spears calls out sister and father: 'My so-called support system hurt me deeply'

Britney Spears is speaking out publicly against her father, Jamie Spears, and younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

In a new Instagram post on Saturday, the pop icon, 39, shared a message that was very critical of her "support system," describing how her conservatorship has affected her life and career.

“For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!” she wrote. "I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time ... which I didn't mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the m—r f—g spa."

"And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!!" she continued before mentioning her 30-year-old sister.

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!"

“This conservatorship killed my dreams," she stressed. "All I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!!"

Britney Spears also discussed the documentaries made about her life and conservatorship, explaining that she “didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past.”

“I’m way past all that and have been for a long time !!!!” she said. “And for women who say it's weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales ... go f—k yourself !!!!! As I said ... hope is all I have right now ... you're lucky I post anything at all ... if you don't like what you see, unfollow me !!! People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!!”

She concluded her message by addressing critics of her social media presence: “Psss if you don’t want to see my precious a— dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards ... go read a f—ing book !!!!!”

The scathing post came just a day after she called out the people closest to her who “never showed up” when she needed them in another Instagram. On Friday, Britney Spears shared a picture of a quote that read, "Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask."

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!” she wrote in part. “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????”

She didn’t specify at whom the words were directed, explaining simply, “If you’re reading this and you know who you are ... and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly.” But fans have speculated that she was referring to her mother, Lynne Spears, and younger sister, who until recently have remained fairly silent on the topic of her conservatorship.

The former “Zoey 101” star voiced support for her sister at the end of June, posting a video to her Instagram story nearly one week after her sister’s dramatic public testimony, where Britney Spears told the court that she wanted to put an end to her conservatorship. In the clip, Jamie Lynn Spears said she waited to speak on the conservatorship until her older sister had addressed it publicly first.

Britney Spears is currently in a legal battle over her 13-year-long conservatorship. Last week, she was granted her request to hire her own attorney after the departure of her court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, who has handled her case since 2008.

During the hearing, the pop star said she was "extremely scared" of her father wanted him charged with "conservator abuse."

“This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life," she said.

Last month, a week after Britney Spears gave her explosive testimony, a judge denied a request to remove Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate. In her statement, she alleged that she was overworked without any breaks, medicated with lithium and prohibited from having more children after her conservators did not allow her to remove her birth control device — decisions she said were approved by her father. Jamie Spears filed a petition to investigate the claims, which he has denied.

On Wednesday, an attorney for Jamie Spears, Vivian Thoreen, told a judge that there were a number of "misstatements" made in Britney Spears' June 23 testimony. Thoreen questioned whether Britney Spears was fully aware of her rights to make medical decisions as "no such order" exists in the terms of the conservatorship.

Britney Spears posted a celebratory post on Instagram Wednesday after her request to hire her own attorney was granted.

“Coming along, folks ... coming along !!!!! New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!!” she wrote. “Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today !!!!”

Related: