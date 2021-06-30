Following last week's emotional statement about the state of her conservatorship, pop icon Britney Spears on Tuesday posted a message to paparazzi to stop taking photos that "distort" her body.

Spears, who is currently in Maui, Hawaii, said that she's been dealing with photographers on the trip.

"So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now ... the paps know where I am and it's really not fun !!!! It's pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture," she wrote on Instagram.

"Not only do they take my picture ... they distort my body and mess with the image and it's embarrassing," she continued. "I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It's rude and it's mean so paps kindly F**K YOU AND F**K OFF!!!!"

The message was shared alongside a short video, where Spears outlined "Do's and don'ts" for paparazzi, fans and "anyone in (her) space." In the video, she included a clip of herself walking confidently down a beach while wearing a red bikini and blue surgical face mask.

"This is my body, so stop messing with my pics and editing to the point where it's embarrassing," she wrote.

Spears ended the video with a clip of a crowd of people singing along to her hit song "Oops! ... I Did It Again."

"This is what fans and paps should be doing instead!" she wrote.

On June 23, Spears spoke emotionally about the conservatorship that she has been under since her public breakdown in 2008. Spears told a probate judge that the conservatorship situation has been "traumatizing."

"I've been in shock," she added. "I am traumatized, You know, fake it till you make it, but now I'm telling you the truth. OK. I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry, it's insane and I'm depressed. I cry every day and the reason I'm telling you this is because I don't know how the state of California can have all this written in the court documents from the time I showed up and do absolutely nothing."

The next day, Spears shared a message to fans and followers on Instagram, saying that the fairy-tale life she appeared to lead on social media was far from real.

"I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me," she wrote.

