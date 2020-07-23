Britney Spears' brother, Bryan, responds to the #FreeBritney movement

Britney Spears' brother, Bryan, is breaking his silence on the "Free Britney" movement fans are fueling online in an effort to end the pop star's conservatorship and give her back total control over her life and finances.

Bryan, 43, who is a television and film producer, said in a podcast appearance on Thursday that his sister has "always wanted to get out" of the conservatorship.

"It’s very frustrating to have," the eldest Spears sibling said on an episode of the As Not Seen on TV podcast. "Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating."

Spears said he is in regular contact with his sister, but added that since he doesn't use TikTok, Twitter, Instagram and other social networks, he's not entirely read-in on the #FreeBritney campaign sweeping social media.

He said he knows fans worry his sister is being "confined or held against her will, but I can't really speak for them." Overall, he said the decision to place Britney under a conservatorship in 2008 after several public mental breakdowns has been "a great thing for our family."

Jamie Lynn Spears, the youngest of the three siblings, fired back in an Instagram post on Wednesday at people who shame those with mental health issues, however she did not speak directly about speculation around her sister's situation.

‘If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence,” Spears captioned her post, quoting Halsey. "If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same,” she said.

The arrangement Spears has been under for the past 12 years has always been controversial among some of her fans, who believe it is being used to manipulate and control the pop icon. Spears' father Jamie, who acknowledged in court last year he has a strained relationship with his daughter, and an attorney are in charge of her estate.

Spears has not spoken out directly about the movement; however fans have expressed concern about the pop icon's social media videos and speculated whether she has been sending coded messages asking for help. They've come out in full force to express their support for Britney, including signing petitions and protesting in front of a Los Angeles court house on Thursday during a hearing about the agreement.