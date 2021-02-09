Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, has expressed his gratitude for her fans as the #FreeBritney movement has rallied around the pop star while she remains under a controversial conservatorship.

Asghari, 27, gave a statement to People about the outpouring of support for Spears that has come since the release of the documentary "The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears" on Hulu that details her life under a controversial legal arrangement and other struggles.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," Asghari said. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

The documentary outlines how Spears' financial assets, estate and career negotiations have been managed by her father, Jamie Spears, and an attorney since Britney Spears, 39, suffered a mental breakdown 13 years ago.

The film also chronicles how Spears dealt with a relentless paparazzi, questions about her body, and how she was portrayed by the media during her high-profile breakup with singer Justin Timberlake.

Asghari, an actor and fitness trainer, has been dating Spears since 2016. He has given occasional glimpses into their relationship on Instagram, sharing a shot of them together last month as well as a photo from a beach vacation getaway.

Fans and fellow celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler have shown their support for Spears recently by tweeting #FreeBritney in reference to ending her conservatorship.

Spears has not commented publicly on the situation, although she said through her attorney last year that she no longer wants her father in charge of her estate. Court documents filed in 2018 indicated Spears is worth at least $59 million.