British TV star Archie Lyndhurst dies at 19: He 'will be hugely missed'

Archie Lyndhurst, an actor who starred on the British TV series “So Awkward,” has died at the age of 19.

Lyndhurst, son of British actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, starred as Ollie Coulton on the CBBC show. The children’s television channel confirmed his passing in a tweet.

Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SfXP8TIz2Q — CBBC (@cbbc) October 1, 2020

“We're so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in So Awkward on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness. Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show,” the channel shared.

The tweet also featured a photo of Lyndhurst, as well as a message.

“All of us are devastated to hear the news of Archie’s passing. He was such a talented young actor and meant so much to all of those involved in So Awkward as well as to the CBBC fans. He will be greatly missed by us all and our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends at this time,” the message said.

“Remember, it’s ok to feel upset and shocked. Your feelings are valid. Don’t bottle up your worries, talk to someone about how you feel,” the message continued, while also including a phone number to call if people feel like they need help.

Lyndhurst had been on “So Awkward” since 2015. His co-stars on the show took to social media to mourn his death.

“Archie, I can’t even believe I am writing this. It’s taken me a while to be able to find things to say as I am at an absolute loss for words. You were the most beautiful soul I have ever known, the most unique, loving and caring person on this planet,” Cleo Demetriou wrote, in part, along with a pair of photos on Instagram.

“My heart is completely broken knowing I that I can never see you again, never speak to you again and never hug you again. Thank you so much for being you, an absolute light in this sometimes very dark world.”

“To my brother Archie. I still can’t quite comprehend that you have passed,” Samuel Small captioned a series of photos featuring Lyndhurst. “You still had so much life to live and I’d give anything for you to keep on living it.

"My heart aches all day and everyday thinking about you and I just wish I could talk to you just one more time so you could know how much I loved you. I vow to make you proud with every last breath. Love you from now until infinity. Rest in power bro.”