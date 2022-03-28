British royal family tree: Who’s who in Queen Elizabeth’s family

With legacies spanning 37 generations dating back to King Alfred the Great, the modern era’s royal family looks worlds different from the chainmail-wearing kings and gold-laced queens of their early roots.

Since 1952, Queen Elizabeth II has served as Britain’s head of the Commonwealth with her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in 2021, at her side. Years before her reign and a year after their wedding, they began a family, starting with Charles, the Prince of Wales and heir apparent to the British throne.

Three other children came after, and their ventures into adulthood brought about storied marriages that captured the international spotlight. Then, with more grandchildren, there came more regal weddings and marriages to feed the global obsession. With the addition of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, to the royal ranks, the family's megastar wattage turned up. As the first woman of color to marry into the family during the modern age, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, only throttled public interest in royal power.

By Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch had become great-grandmother to 12 children. The royal family tree is ever-expanding, with the different heirs branching off and forming their own lines of succession.

Here’s a look at where the British family members stand now.