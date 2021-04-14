British royal family honors Prince Philip with never-before-seen photos

The royal family is honoring the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, by sharing photos of him having fun with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On Wednesday, the royal family's official Instagram account posted a gallery of pictures of Philip, who died at 99 on April 9, writing, "Today, members of the Royal Family have shared photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather."

In one black-and-white throwback pic, the family patriarch and his son Prince Charles are seen posing on horseback with polo mallets in their hands. Several pics show Philip smiling alongside grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, while one picture shows him laughing with granddaughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice during the 2012 Diamond Jubilee celebrations for his wife, Queen Elizabeth II.

In one sweet photo, taken in 2015, Philip and the queen stand smiling next to William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The royal family also shared a separate shot of Philip and the queen posing on a sofa with seven of their great-grandchildren taken at Balmoral Castle in 2018.

William and his wife shared the same photo of his grandparents on their official Kensington Royal account on Instagram.