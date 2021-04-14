British royal family honors Prince Philip with never-before-seen photos

The royal family is honoring the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, by sharing photos of him having fun with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On Wednesday, the royal family's official Instagram account posted a gallery of pictures of Philip, who died at 99 on April 9, writing, "Today, members of the Royal Family have shared photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather."
In one black-and-white throwback pic, the family patriarch and his son Prince Charles are seen posing on horseback with polo mallets in their hands. Several pics show Philip smiling alongside grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry, while one picture shows him laughing with granddaughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice during the 2012 Diamond Jubilee celebrations for his wife, Queen Elizabeth II.
In one sweet photo, taken in 2015, Philip and the queen stand smiling next to William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The royal family also shared a separate shot of Philip and the queen posing on a sofa with seven of their great-grandchildren taken at Balmoral Castle in 2018.
William and his wife shared the same photo of his grandparents on their official Kensington Royal account on Instagram.
The photo tributes are just the latest example of how the royal family has been mourning Philip's death in public. Earlier in the week, Harry and William shared separate personal statements about their late grandfather.
On Wednesday, Eugenie shared her own adoring tribute to her late grandfather on her personal Instagram page.
"Dearest Grandpa, We all miss you. You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE (Duke of Edinburgh) award meant to them," Eugenie wrote in part.
She added, "Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you."