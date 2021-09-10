British actor Kathryn Prescott hospitalized after being hit by cement truck

British actor Kathryn Prescott, who starred on that country’s TV series “Skins,” has been hospitalized after she was hit by a cement truck in New York City earlier this week, her twin sister, Megan Prescott, revealed in an Instagram post Friday.

“I received the most terrifying phone call I’ve ever received in my life on Tuesday evening,” Prescott began. “My twin sister Kathryn was hit by a cement truck while crossing a road in New York on the 7th September.”

Prescott says her sister, 30, has a long road ahead of her and suffered serious injuries.

“After fighting through complex surgery some of Kathryn’s injuries include: broken pelvis in two places, both of her legs, her foot and her left hand,” she wrote. “She is incredibly lucky to be alive. She narrowly avoided paralysis. The doctors are hopeful that she will make a full recovery but this will only be possible with the correct care right now.”

Complicating matters is the fact that Prescott, who also starred on MTV's "Finding Carter" for two seasons in 2014 and 2015, has no one by her side.

“She is alone in New York with no family members,” her sister wrote. “I need help getting to New York to support her recovery. I will have to help her until she can start to walk again. I need to be there to help her with literally everything as she will be able to do incredibly little by herself. She will be in rehab for a very long time and will need 24/hr care even after she leaves the hospital.”

Prescott, seen here in 2010, is alone in the United States after her accident, according to her sister. PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Prescott wants to travel to the United States, but says she has been denied, even though she has received the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I applied to the US Embassy for exemption from the current restrictions banning any non-US citizens into the US and was denied earlier today and I am devastated,” she wrote. “I am double vaccinated, I had a PCR test yesterday and can fly at the drop of a hat. I have documents from the hospital confirming the extent of Kathryn’s injuries and am willing to do anything to get to her as soon as humanly possible.

The cast of "Skins," in 2009, with Prescott third from left. PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

“If anyone knows of ANY way I can appeal the US Embassy’s decision to reject my application for exemption from the travel ban please please reach out.”

She says she is desperate to tend to her sister.

“I know there is so much going on in the world right now but I am heartbroken that I can’t be with my twin sister in this horrible time in her life when she desperately needs me — I don’t want her to go through this alone,” she wrote.