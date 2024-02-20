Former Disney star Bridgit Mendler shocks fans with news she’s a space CEO – and a mom

Former Disney Channel star Bridgit Mendler might be most well known for her role on “Good Luck Charlie.” But soon, the 31-year-old could be known for her new career in the space industry.

Mendler announced the launch of her startup Northwood Space on Monday, Feb. 19, which aims to mass produce ground stations, or the large antennas that connect to satellites in space.

“The vision is a data highway between Earth and space,” Mendler told CNBC. “Space is getting easier along so many different dimensions but still the actual exercise of sending data to and from space is difficult.”

Bridgit Mendler on Disney Channel's "Good Luck Charlie." Elisabeth Caren / Disney

Mendler, CEO of Northwood Space, added the company had raised about $6 million in a seed round from investors like Founders Fund, Andreessen Horowitz and Also Capital.

According to CNBC, she's building the company alongside her husband Griffin Cleverly, the startup's chief technology officer, as well as head of software Shaurya Luthra.

Northwell was named after a lake in New Hampshire where Mendler first had the idea for the company while staying with family during the Covid pandemic, she told CNBC.

“While everybody else was making their sourdough starters, we were building antennas out of random crap we could find at Home Depot … and receiving data from (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) satellites,” she said.

Mendler, who spent the past several years studying at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard Law School, didn't stop with the surprise announcements there, either.

Just over 12 hours later, Mendler shared that in addition to becoming CEO, she has also become a mother.

“The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy. Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is,” she wrote in a post on X.

The back-to-back announcements sent fans of the former Disney star into a frenzy on social media.

“expecting music news and then announcing she’s a CEO for a space company and a mother to an adopted 4 year old i’m kind of obsessed with this pipeline,” wrote one X user.

“When you think about it bridgit mendler is REAL barbie. Blondie is actress, rnb singer, lawyer graduated from Harvard, and now a ceo of space company,” another user posted on X. “She got it all.”

“No I love it because her and Dua Lipa are the only two celebs who use their money the way I would: excessive travel and countless degrees,” another user on X said.

Mendler had been teasing news of an announcement since 2022, leading fans to believe she might be releasing new music.

In November 2023, the actor and singer wrote in an update: “Friends! Staying on brand with a signature cryptic post from me because I see ur q’s, i’ll tell you this, news is coming (not imminently, give it a few) that I am thoroughly excited to share, though it will not be what you expect… better imo ;) love you.”