Bridget Moynahan congratulates ex Tom Brady on Super Bowl win

Before Tom Brady swapped “I do's” with wife Gisele Bündchen and long before he made the move from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he and Bridget Moynahan were partners.

Now, more than 14 years after their split, the exes remain on the same team as co-parents, and on Sunday night, Moynahan proved she’s still rooting for Brady.

The “John Wick” star took to Instagram moments after the star quarterback helped secure the Bucs’ 2021 Super Bowl win and shared a photo of him with the caption: “I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers.”

She added several hashtags to her post, including “#strong” and #soproud.”

Bridget Moynahan and quarterback Tom Brady at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2005. Mark Mainz / Getty Images

The replies that followed her message were full of praise for that good-natured sentiment, with commenters calling her a “class act” and “amazing” and one stating that she’s setting “the gold standard” as both an ex and a mom.

But her amicable relationship with Brady, with whom she shares 13-year-old son Jack, is nothing new.

Just last month, after the Bucs locked in their Super Bowl spot, she tweeted a pic of the NFL star sharing a tender postgame moment with Jack.

Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/8UXpu8ZxH9 — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) January 24, 2021

“Could not be more proud,” she wrote alongside that shot and another game photo. “@tombrady said he would do it and he did.”

She and Brady dated from 2004 to 2006, and now they — and their respective spouses, Andrew Frankel and Bündchen — work together to support Jack.

“Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own," Moynahan told People magazine in an interview in 2019.

It’s an arrangement they wouldn’t have any other way.

“I don’t think you can ask for more than that," she added. "My son is surrounded by love.”

Brady also has two children with Bündchen — Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8 — and on Sunday, the kids joined big brother Jack at Raymond James Stadium to watch their dad’s win.