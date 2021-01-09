'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page responds to James Bond rumors

Regé-Jean Page is setting the record straight on the rumors about him being in the running to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Jimmy Fallon kicked off their interview on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” by asking if the “Bridgerton” star had anything he wanted to tell the audience in regards to the buzz about him being a potential frontrunner to be the next James Bond.

“I think the internet thinks a lot of things, and that is one of the more pleasant ones, so I can be pleased as far as that goes,” Page replied. “But no, I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here. If you’re a Brit and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the B-word."

Page referred to the "B-word" as a merit badge for actors.

“But I don’t think it’s much more than that," he added. "I’m very, very glad to have the badge. I’m glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it’s a badge.”

Regé-Jean Page with Phoebe Dynevor in a scene from "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel / Netflix

The 30-year-old actor opened up to Fallon about some of the show’s explicit moments and how he warned his family about the steamy scenes in a family WhatsApp group. The group chat worked successfully for everyone else, except for his cousin who was accidentally left out of the conversation.

"We missed one of my cousins," he explained. "She sent me a message that was like, 'I had to make so many tactical cups of tea during the show.’ “She said, 'I came back, and you were still going, so I had to go back and put the kettle back on.’”

Page rose to recent fame for his role on Shonda Rhimes’ newest show, Netflix’s Regency-era romantic drama, which debuted on the streaming platform on Dec. 25, 2020. Page plays the brooding suitor Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.

The show, based on the popular book series of the same name, has been called a mix between “Gossip Girl” and Jane Austen and follows two families during “the season,” which is an annual period where elite families host formal events to introduce their children to society a find them a suitable marriage.

"It's this beautiful, lush amazing show that is sent in Regency England and we are filming it there right now," Rhimes told Sheinelle Jones back in 2019.

When asked what she looks for when scouting new talent for her projects, like "Bridgerton," Rhimes said, "I like people with opinions."

"I like people who are not afraid to argue or stand up for themselves," she continued. "I like people who have something to say, that is original. That's not always easy to do, to stand up in a room and speak up for yourself. But I like people who have the courage to do that."