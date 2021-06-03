Regé-Jean Page will not return as Simon in “Bridgerton” for its upcoming second season, which has fans wondering how, exactly, the character might be included in the hit Netflix series.

Page’s Duke of Hastings became a father at the end of the first season when romantic interest Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor, had a baby. Dynevor said the duke’s presence will still be felt.

“I think he’ll definitely be referred to a lot. I think we’ll see the baby,” she told TheWrap. “And we’ll just focus more on her relationship with the Bridgerton Family.”

Earlier this year, show creator Chris Van Dusen announced on TODAY the show, based on Julia Quinn’s “Bridgerton” series of books, had been renewed for a second season that will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton's love life.

Simon won't be around, but Daphne (and their baby) will. Liam Daniel / Netflix

“It’s definitely different,” Dynevor, 26, told TheWrap. “And I’ve said it before, but I think the fans who have read the books and know the books are aware that every season will focus on a different sibling’s journey.

"And it might be a little bit more of a — not shock, but like a surprise for the fans that love Daphne and Simon’s story so much. But I think that’s honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out.”

The success of “Bridgerton” has had quite the impact, with Page emerging as a star and heartthrob and Dynevor taking her talents to the big screen.

Dynevor and Page were rumored to be dating and Page’s name has also been tossed around as the next James Bond. Dynevor said she has spoken with Page about leaving the show, with both of them taken aback by how the drama took off.

“I think it was unexpected for both of us how big the show got and the ownership that people have over the characters, which is brilliant and amazing in so many ways,” she said.

“But we’re also both working actors and we’re just plodding along. I think it’s just funny, but also lovely, that people feel so close to them both. It’s such a compliment and it’s lovely. And I can’t wait to see what Regé does next in his career.”

